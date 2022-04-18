The Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation (IDPR) are accepting applications to fill vacancies on the following Advisory Committees in the following areas:
- Recreational Vehicle Program (RV) Advisory Committee;
- Waterways Improvement Fund (WIF) Advisory Committee;
- Off-Road Motor Vehicle (ORMV) Advisory Committee;
- Recreational Trails Program (RTP) Advisory Committee;
These committee members evaluate grant applications based on established criteria and make recommendations to the Idaho Park and Recreation Board for funding. Committee members will be required to review, make notes and rate all applications within an on-line system in electronic format. Members are required to either attend on-site meetings during the year with travel expenses reimbursed OR participate in ZOOM-type meetings. Adequate computer systems are required to access the on-line application system and participate in virtual meetings. Please contact us for information regarding District locations.
Successful applicants representing specific user groups with equipment must have a current registration and tags on file with the DMV and Idaho Parks & Recreation. Applicants must also have a computer with reliable access to the internet and email.
RV Advisory Committee – The purpose of the Recreational Vehicle Program is to acquire, purchase, improve, repair, and maintain RV facilities and sites. There are currently two advisory committee member openings. One in District 4 and one in District 6. Those applying for the RV Committee must live in Idaho, be willing to serve a three-year term, be an RV owner with a current & valid Idaho RV registration, actively participate in the activity they represent, and attend required meetings.
WIF Advisory Committee – The purpose of the Waterways Improvement Fund is to provide for the protection and promotion of safety, waterways improvement, creation and improvement of parking areas for boating purposes, making and improving boat ramps and moorings, marking of waterways, search and rescue, and including purchase of property for boat related purposes of boating facilities. There are currently two advisory committee member opening. One in District 5 and one in District 6. Those applying for the WIF Advisory Committee must live in Idaho, be willing to serve a three-year term, own a current & valid Idaho registered vessel, be knowledgeable about boating activities, and attend required meetings.
ORMV Advisory Committee – The purpose of the Off-Road Motor Vehicle Fund is to acquire, purchase, improve, repair, maintain, furnish, and equip off-road motor vehicle facilities and sites or areas used by off-road motor vehicles on public or private land, and to assist with the enforcement of laws and regulations governing the use of off-road vehicles in the State of Idaho. There are currently three advisory committee member openings. We seek two members for Districts 3 and 4, one representing Motorbike/ATV and one representing Snowmobiling. We seek one advisory committee member for Districts 5 and 6 representing Motorbike/ATV. Those applying for the ORMV Committee must live in Idaho, be willing to serve a three-year term, be an active participant in the off-road activity they represent, own equipment with a current & valid registration and attend required meetings.
RTP Advisory Committee – The purpose of the Recreational Trails Program is to acquire, purchase, improve, repair, and maintain trail facilities and sites. There are currently three advisory committee member openings representing statewide users for bicycling, equestrian, and 4-Wheel Drive. Those applying for the RTP Committee must live in Idaho, be willing to serve a three-year term, be an active participant in the trail activity they represent, and attend required meetings.
Applications are due no later than June 24, 2022 and may be obtained by contacting Kathy Muir at the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation State and Federal Grants Program:
Kathy Muir, State and Federal Grants Manager
(208) 514 - 2431
5657 Warm Springs Avenue
Boise, ID 83716
-Or-
P.O. Box 83720
Boise, ID 83720-0065-07