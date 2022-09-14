Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

[The following is excerpted from Your Mind and How to Use It, 1911.]

In simple reproductive imagination there is simply the formation of the mental image of some previous experience—the reproduction of a previous mental image. This differs very little from memory, except that the recalled image is clearer and stronger.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you