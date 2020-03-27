On March 13th, the State of Idaho announced their first case of Coronavirus (COVID19) and today March 22nd there are 47 reported cases. We are fortunate to live in Idaho and particularly in Bear Lake County as we have a lot of open space and we can still get out and enjoy and avoid large gatherings. We can and will get this virus under control if we all do our part. Avoid crowds, wash your hands, and avoid contact with other people if we are sick. Supplies are very limited at our stores. The supply chain will catch-up if we all buy what we need for a couple of weeks. Do not buy items just to hoard. This is the time to be a good neighbor. Remember when you are hoarding items you are affecting someone who may really need them. Let’s be good neighbors and forget about ourselves for awhile and focus our concerns on our friends, families and neighbors. Bear Lake Valley is a great place and we will work through the issues if we all work together.
We the elected officials would like you to help the Valley by following some simple suggestions that will help control the spread of COVID 19
· If you do not have to travel, please stay home except to complete essential activities such as to provide essential commercial, health and government services. Essential activities include grocery shopping, going to the bank or hardware store, going to the doctor, essential work, getting gas, collecting curbside take-out from a local restaurant, and recreating outdoors while practicing social distancing (keep a distance of at least six feet between you and others), and being careful to avoid forming groups of any size. Stay home when you are sick, and clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces. We appreciate those who continue to provide those services. Thank you very much.
· Avoid gatherings.
· Wash your hands often with soap and water (scrub for at least 20 seconds) and use alcohol-based hand sanitizer when soap is not an option.
· Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands, and cover your coughs and sneezes.
· Grocery stores continue to be restocked on a regular basis. There is no need to hoard supplies. Please buy only what you need. As always, IF YOU ARE SICK, or a member of your household is sick, STAY AT HOME. Only buy what you need. If you are hoarding, you are only hurting your neighbor
· The Bear Lake County Court House will remain open and take appointments to avoid gatherings of large groups of people. Court House (208) 945-2212, Sheriff's Office (208) 945 2121, for emergency call 911.
· Call your neighbors/friends and see if they need anything. We live in a world of technology. Use it to keep in contact.
· Avoid traveling out of the Valley for non-essential travel. If you review the COVID 19 cases in Idaho, most of them are due to people traveling to and from affected areas. Stay home, watch a movie, read a book again that you have at home or trade with a neighbor, play games, take some time to meditate about how great it is to live in the Bear Lake area, and call your neighbor to make sure he or she is okay.
· Be careful about rumors. It has already been interesting to us how fast a rumor can spread. Use the State and Local webpages for updates and information. They are listed below; http://coronavirus.idaho.gov/, www.siphidaho.gov
Facebook Live on Southeastern Idaho Public Health’s Facebook page, M-F at approximately 11 a.m. Southeastern Idaho Public Health COVID-19 Hotline, 208-234-5875.
There will be some inconveniences that we will have to face for a temporary period. During these times, let’s have patience with each other and take care of each other.
Bear Lake County Elected Officials