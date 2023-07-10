An investigation into an attempted kidnapping in Bear Lake County last month revealed that no abduction attempt actually occurred.
However, as a result of the investigation, a local teenage boy was arrested and charged with aggravated assault in connection to the incident.
The Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office did not release many details about the incident but did provide the Idaho State Journal with some details on Thursday.
The incident began to unfold around 9:25 p.m. on June 22 when the Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office received the report of an attempted kidnapping.
The Sheriff’s Office investigated the incident and determined there was not sufficient evidence to substantiate the attempted kidnapping report.
During the investigation, however, the Sheriff’s Office determined that a teenage boy made a credible threat of harm toward another individual involved in the report of the attempted kidnapping.
The boy, whose name is not being released because he is under age 18, was ultimately charged with felony aggravated assault and arrested on June 30.
The boy was then transported to the 6th District Juvenile Detention Center in Pocatello.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten:
Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be
Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive
posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us:
Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.
To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.
Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters:
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.