BOISE, Idaho — As we continue to spotlight Financial Literacy Month, the Idaho Department of Finance seeks to encourage and empower investors to learn about changes to the financial markets, the investment products being offered, and the risks to consider. This release targets some practical guidance and points investors to resources to help them increase their financial knowledge.
How to Protect Yourself
Investment fraud can be difficult to identify or recognize. Below are five ways to help protect yourself from investment fraud:
• Read the fine print! Have you heard this adage? The BIG PRINT GIVETH, but the small print taketh away! Pay particular attention to the information you receive that is in smaller print. This is often important information. Always seek to understand the features of any investment. Do not be afraid to contact a friend, or a company or organization you trust for advice.
• Check out Alert Investor podcasts by NASAA. The North American Securities Administrators Association (“NASAA”) has published a series of succinct, 3 minute podcasts to provide investors with investor protection news and information. Available at https://www.nasaa.org/investor-education/multimedia-library/the-alert-investor/ These podcasts cover topics such as: How to Recognize and Avoid Ponzi schemes, Tips on How to Avoid Common Investor Traps, Talking to Your Parents about Senior Investor Fraud, and How your State Securities Regulator Protects You.
• Before investing, review the background of your financial professional. Individuals who offer and sell securities and other investment products typically are required to be licensed. Before you invest, find out if the person offering this investment is licensed and see if they have prior disciplinary issues. You can contact the Department at www.finance.idaho.gov for help.
• Focus on your financial health and literacy. Have you ever wondered about financial topics such as: Digital Assets, Crypto Asset Interest Bearing Accounts, Investment Products, or Understanding Fees? To learn more about such topics visit: www.Investor.gov, a website provided by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).
• Never be afraid to complain. If you suspect fraud or a questionable practice and the explanations that you receive are not satisfactory, do not let embarrassment or concern prevent you from filing a complaint. Contact the Department at 208-332-8000 or Idaho toll free at 1-888-346-3378.