The grass east of the tie-down ramp at Bear Lake County Airport became a campground for two nights last week, as Iowa ag pilot Jordan Omstead stopped in with his Cessna 140.
“You never know, some places will let you and some places won’t,” said Omstead, but he found the reception at Bear Lake friendly. Airport manager Trevor Keetch told him to make himself at home, and the airport’s courtesy car for flight crews allowed Omstead to explore the valley a bit.
Back home, Omstead is pilot and partner in Stardust Ag Aviation, in the town of Lamoni. He took up the career after a non-flying stint in the Air Force and tours in Afghanistan and Iraq.
“Right now I’m at six thousand hours, had 28 different instructors, I don’t even know anymore how many different airplanes. I’ve got four spray planes, all the same make and model. Same airframe, one’s a turbine and three are radials. Every one of those planes flies…a little different.”
His ride for this trip is a 1948 Cessna 140 taildragger.
“My dad bought this in 1981, and I still remember him putting me in a car-seat so I could come along and see over the dashboard.”
With the passing of his father, the plane sat in storage for years, until a friend of Omstead’s used it as a project plane for an A&P (airframe and powerplant) mechanic’s course. Now, it is his trusty steed whenever he’s not flying professionally, and he travels extensively in it.
“Two winters ago, I went to Arizona to get my skydiving license. And I loved it so much, I went back three times that winter and two times last winter. I’m not an Arizona resident, but I can go enjoy it as much as I want. And when I get bored with it, go somewhere else.
“I’m really bad about, gosh what a neat place, I need to buy property here. I did that in Alaska and now I only get up there every couple years.
“But with a little airplane and a little tent I can still get a taste of all these places. And that’s where I am in life right now.”
Has he got a wife and kids?
“I want to, but I haven’t. That will definitely change things up a bit. It’s important to me to find a wife who wants to explore the world as much as I do. Obviously do it in a bigger airplane, and probably won’t be sleeping on the ground, but that’s important to me. And I know it’s out there.”
The talk turns to families, and how young folks now are pressured or are opting not to have children.
“I’ve got a couple Mormon friends, Dave and Britain. They’ve got, what, six kids now? And they’ll go on six-week backpacking trips across Europe, with the kids. Every little kid has their backpack, with the essentials for that kid. Whether it’s diapers and wipes, or snacks for that kid, it’s in that backpack. And he’s got a big backpack with all the stuff for the family. They’re not travelling like you or I would; they find an AirBnB and stay four or five days at a location, and then they’re off again, camping.
“I think people use kids as an excuse to not do this stuff.”
Omstead’s mission for the day was a birthday party for a friend’s child in Utah, and then a departure back eastward.
He said his goodbyes to the airport cat who had become a shoulder fixture for two days, and fired up the old 170.
“We’re gonna leave all this to somebody’s kids,” he said. “It might as well be our own.”
(0) comments
