Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The grass east of the tie-down ramp at Bear Lake County Airport became a campground for two nights last week, as Iowa ag pilot Jordan Omstead stopped in with his Cessna 140.

“You never know, some places will let you and some places won’t,” said Omstead, but he found the reception at Bear Lake friendly. Airport manager Trevor Keetch told him to make himself at home, and the airport’s courtesy car for flight crews allowed Omstead to explore the valley a bit.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.