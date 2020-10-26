Iris Emily Chamberlain Bingham returned to her heavenly home peacefully Thursday, October 22, 2020, surrounded by a loving family. Though she will be sorely missed, she leaves a legacy of love, tenderness, and faith. This legacy of love and tender care can be seen in her family and friends.
Iris was born April 20, 1950, in Rupert, Idaho to Jack and Etta Chamberlain. She was the sixth of eight children. She was raised on her parent’s farm near Declo, Idaho. She attended school in Declo where she met the love of her life, Larry Bingham. They were married in Smithfield, Utah on January 28, 1967, and promptly moved to Pacific Beach, Washington, where Larry was station in US Navy. They were sealed for time and all eternity on January 29, 1973, in the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
As a Navy wife, Iris traveled extensively, having lived in Washington, California, Massachusetts, Texas, Grand Turks BWI, and Japan three times. Following retiring from active service Larry and Iris moved to Eugene, Oregon. They later moved to Montpelier, Idaho until being called to serve in the
Nagano Japan Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. After returning to Montpelier they had the opportunity to serve a second mission as camp host for Camp Ho-Nok. After these missions, they settled into a pattern of summers in Montpelier and winters in Tucson, Az. While living in Eugene, Iris discovered what was to be her true passion, quilting. She became a true artist as a quilter, making numerous award-winning creations. Every one of her children and grandchildren has a
Gma Bingham quilt. At last count, she had made near 300 quilts, which are all much admired and loved by all.
Iris is the loving mother of five children, who are all scattered from northern Washington to southern
California and Indiana. She has a legacy of 23 grandchildren.
Iris is survived by her husband of 53 years, Larry R. Bingham; her five children, Shane R Bingham (Stacie), Tina D. Workman (Matthew), Aaron V. Bingham (Anna), Amber R. Wright (Christopher), and Jared W. Bingham. As well as, five of her siblings, Marietta Waddoups, Laura Davis, David J. Chamberlain, Dennis Chamberlain, and Ruthann Chamberlain. She has a host of grandchildren who remembers Gma Bingham as their fun pal that would make snow angles and climb falls with them. She was preceded in death by her Mother and Father Jack and Etta Chamberlain, two brothers, Philip Chamberlain, and Karl Chamberlain.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at 10:30 AM in Montpelier 5th Ward church building.