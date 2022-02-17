The Idaho State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) announced today the application period for the 2022 Specialty Crop Block Grant Program is open. The application deadline is March 18, 2022.
For the current year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture allocated over $2 million to the ISDA to award to projects that enhance the competitiveness of Idaho specialty crops. The ISDA has awarded over $20 million in specialty crop grants to Idaho’s agricultural industry since 2007.Specialty crops under this program include fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture, nursery crops including floriculture, and honey. Eligible projects are required to benefit more than one organization.
“The funding from this program has been instrumental in advancing Idaho’s specialty crop industry through market development, education and research,” said ISDA Director Celia Gould. “We are looking forward to seeing another round of strong project submissions that will help Idaho specialty crop producers enhance their resiliency in the years ahead.”
Previous projects have supported a wide range of Idaho specialty crops including potatoes, apples, onions, beans, wine, peaches, cherries, hops, nursery crops and more. Idaho’s agricultural industry has benefited from grant projects that expanded domestic and international markets as well as those that improved sustainability, pest and disease control, product quality, and food safety.
All application materials may be found at the ISDA website, www.agri.idaho.gov/scbg/. An application webinar will be held February 18, 2022, at 10 a.m. MT. The webinar will provide information on the application process and what changes have been made to the 2022 program.