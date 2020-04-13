The day is sunny, brisk and windy. The wind chimes on my porch are singing. The goats, sensible animals that they are, play, jump around and enjoy the day.
I have just ended a call to a friend of mine in Minneapolis. Most of our conversation was about Covid-19 and how we are reacting to it. I tell her about texting with a friend of mine in Guam. My friend is worried. She is a type 1 diabetic and has always had an eye on her health. This time is a challenge to her to maintain both vigilance and sanity. It is a challenge for many of us.
For most people, Covid-19 arrived as a very unwelcome guest, with “stay at home” orders, grim announcements out of New York, or maybe for some the news that an entire area of China was under lockdown. Who had ever heard of pangolins prior to a month ago? For many of us, what was happening in China would stay in China. It did not.
Living in a small mountain town in Idaho the problem seemed very far away. Many of us are still hoping, or believing, it is very far away. The worst of this currently for many is disruption, of lives, jobs and expectations of what life would be. The the Church of Latter-Day Saints got the jump on the situation early, in issuing a cessation of all in the church activities. I believe that is when many people in my small mountain town realized it did not stay in China.
So now what? Well that is part of the problem for many. Anticipation is nine tenths of worry, not knowing is difficult to live with and we don’t know exactly what will happen or when. I am as much like this as anyone. I like predictability, unless I make the decision to throw it up in the air but then it is my choice isn’t it?
This was not my choice or yours. So, what do we do?
I am going to recommend several things that are in your control, things you can do to keep balance and calm in your life and anxiety and depression out of it. These are not new skills, but they are particularly helpful now. This list is not entirely original, some of you have seen this before, or some of it before. What I am going to say emphatically is this: now is the time to act and do these things.
· Acknowledge to yourself that you may be frightened.
· Talk with friends and family about this. Not in an ‘end of the world way’, just the facts. “I don’t like not being able to go to the movies, my friend’s houses, Sunday dinner, church, whatever it is.” “I have lost my job or may lose my job and I am afraid of the economic insecurity of this situation.” In other words, don’t pretend all is perfect. It isn’t.
· Talk with friends and relatives regularly, FaceTime, Zoom, call regularly. Keep in contact. Ask them how they are doing. Be social in whatever way you can.
· If you have extra, or any money to donate, donate to foodbanks and animal shelters, they really need help now.
· If you have always wanted to write, draw, learn a new language, learn anything, take the time now to do this.
· If you don’t know how to meditate, and haven’t a clue what mindfulness is, get on YouTube, InsightTimer.com, Calm and all the other apps that will teach you.
· If you pray and study your scriptures, do it.
· Play with your kids. Board games, sing-alongs.
· All the things you ordinarily do to self-sooth (i.e. calm down), do these things. Take a bath, watch comedy, or even horror movies if this is fun for you, play with the kids, clean, cook, garden, listen to music.
· Notice when your mind takes off with you and you are thinking of worst-case scenarios, this is the time to do what you can to calm yourself.
· Realize many people may be cranky, anxious, a bit disorganized, cut you and them some slack.
· Extend this attitude to your children, who may also be anxious, confused and having difficulty with the transition of being out of school. They may be missing the routine. They may miss their friends and they may not love online school or assignments. Be patient and kind.
· Keep a routine. Get to sleep at the time you would normally sleep, get up, take a shower, get dressed and begin your day. Most of us do well with routine. Keep one.
· Keep the amount of bad news to a minimum. Turn off the news, ration yourself from the on-going crisis on the news. Remember, the media makes money from the fever pitch of awfulness. Don’t buy into it.
· Pay attention to all the good things that are going on, the people in cities around the world applauding and ringing cow bells to thank medical workers, the free online concerts, the hysterical clips of Australians dressed in costume to take out their garbage, the families putting on Covid sing-alongs. Pay attention to the funny, the positive and the creative. It is alive and well.
There are many other ideas, there are people online doing what they can to help, there are many who understand that this has happened before, and we have survived. Your ancestors survived, so will you. Trust this and hold each other close, in a virtual way.
“It is a beautiful day in the neighborhood.”