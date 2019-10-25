(BOISE) – The Idaho State Department of Education is now accepting Holiday Card Contest submissions from Idaho students in kindergarten through sixth grade.
Winning entries from each grade level will be published on the State Department of Education website. One artwork will be selected for use as the department’s official holiday card, and the young artist who submits the winning design will receive cards for personal use.
“Placing an Idaho child’s artwork on our holiday card is a highlight of my year, even though it can be hard to choose. Last year we received more than 1,000 entries,” Superintendent of Public Instruction
Sherri Ybarra said. “It’s great fun to see the talent, imagination and joy students bring to this contest.”
See last year’s winners and contest guidelines at https://www.sde.idaho.gov/events/card-contest/.
The deadline for submitting artwork is 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20. Mail entries to Idaho State Department of Education, Holiday Card Contest, attn. Karli Bennett, P.O. Box 83720 Boise 83720-0027.
Entries should reflect holiday or winter scenes and cannot include copyrighted images such as Garfield the Cat, Bugs Bunny or Disney characters.
Drawings should be on 8.5 x 11-inch paper in landscape format and must be labeled on the back with the student’s name, grade, school, school district and teacher’s name. Students are encouraged to completely fill the page but keep the design simple, using as many colors as they want. Students may use watercolors, colored paper, magic markers, crayons or a combination of those items. Pencil drawings and fabric designs will not be considered as they are not suitable for our printing process.