...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County and Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected and may impact
the Wednesday morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx.
&&
According to records kept by Stephen Kunz, who lives in Bern and has charted the daily weather for more than fifty years, the snowfall of April 2 pushed the winter of 2022/23 into the record books.
The winter of 1983/84 had held the top spot with 159.5 inches of snow; as of midday Sunday, this winter has piled up 162 inches, according to Kunz.
The month of March proved to be a remarkably cold one, as well. According to weather.com, the historical average high for Montpelier is 43° in March. This year, only a single day in March reached 43°, and most days were ten to twenty degrees below historical averages. Ten days in March registered lows below zero.
The accumulated snowpack is well above historical norms, with the US Dept. of Agriculture’s Snotel system reporting 168% of median water equivalent at Emigrant Summit, and 198% at Giveout, near the Wyoming border. These readings were taken at the end of day on April 1.
For the full Lower Bear watershed, snowpack stands at 175% of normal. Washington state and northern Idaho, meanwhile, have numbers hovering around their historical norms, while the Sierra Nevada has snowpack as high as 387% in the Mono-Owens Lake watershed.
The weather looks to clear this week and next, with temperatures rising into the 50s and the melt beginning in earnest. You’ve survived the greatest winter in recorded Bear Lake history...with perhaps the greatest muck season to follow.
