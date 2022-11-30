Yes, we have waited an entire year for the month of December. As usual it got me thinking about what exactly goes on in this month. It’s time to get out the Christmas decorations, do your Christmas shopping, and make sure those packages get mailed on time. Actually, you could do your shopping before Halloween, since all the stores had Christmas out before it even snowed.
When I was a kid back in the “dark ages,” the holidays looked a lot different than they do now. Generally, Christmas shopping began after Thanksgiving and the day after Thanksgiving was for “Black Friday” sales. Now they are ongoing! Another big change is the vacation time for school children. We used to have a Christmas play the last week of school before the “Christmas Vacation” time. In the area I lived in Ohio, we also had a celebration for Hanukkah the week before our vacation.
Now that vacation is called “winter vacation.” When did that happen? And why? Christmas is a national holiday. Stores and banks close, and federal employees get the day off with pay.
We are told not to say Merry Christmas, but instead Happy Holidays. What is wrong with celebrating this national holiday? Aren’t we a Christian-based nation and don’t we have the freedom to practice our religion? It is time to stand up and say Merry Christmas: put it on your house or store window.
Decorate a Christmas tree. Did you know Santa Claus originally was St. Nicholas? A patron saint in Europe. He actually went around giving gifts to the poor. The current Santa is not exactly like that.
And then there is the birth of Jesus, the son of God, the “Real Reason” for the Christmas season.
Without His birth there would be no holiday. For some of us, imagine what it would be like to not celebrate the birth of Christ. No Jesus, no chance for eternal life. Whether you recognize the birth of Jesus or not, Christmas will always be a special holiday to celebrate. Let’s begin to be different this year: wish people a Merry Christmas, and be thankful we live in a country where we can celebrate Christmas.
God Bless America, and “it’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood.”
