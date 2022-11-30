a

Adolph Tidemand, “Traditions of Christmas,” 1846.

Yes, we have waited an entire year for the month of December. As usual it got me thinking about what exactly goes on in this month. It’s time to get out the Christmas decorations, do your Christmas shopping, and make sure those packages get mailed on time. Actually, you could do your shopping before Halloween, since all the stores had Christmas out before it even snowed.

When I was a kid back in the “dark ages,” the holidays looked a lot different than they do now. Generally, Christmas shopping began after Thanksgiving and the day after Thanksgiving was for “Black Friday” sales. Now they are ongoing! Another big change is the vacation time for school children. We used to have a Christmas play the last week of school before the “Christmas Vacation” time. In the area I lived in Ohio, we also had a celebration for Hanukkah the week before our vacation.


