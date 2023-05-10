p

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

I believe that one of the greatest powers I possess is the ability to admit when I’m wrong. Unfortunately, in this day and age, being able to say, “I was wrong about that,” appears to be a superpower few possess. I’m not trying to be braggadocious or elevate myself by saying that; I’m sure most of you have this ability as well. Whether it be pride, fear of loss, or potential damage to one’s reputation, we don’t live in an age in which the three words “I am wrong” are commonly used back-to-back in the same sentence.

Consider being afraid to admit you were wrong about something because it could “damage your reputation.” When you understand the implication of that belief, you realize that those who would think less of you are only interested in having their biases confirmed by your opinion. They are not interested in learning and/or improving. That should speak more to their reputation than yours. Not allowing yourself to be wrong for fear of others’ opinions of you means you are not being true to yourself or your own intellect. I believe that “fear of loss” plays into this as well, especially if you are a person who is reliant upon your income coming from those interested in having their biases confirmed.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.