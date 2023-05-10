...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum affecting Cache County.
.Warm temperatures will melt high mountain snowpack and increase
river flows.
For the Blacksmith Fork River...including Hyrum...elevated river
levels are forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an
alternative route.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Wednesday at 1200 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 7.6 feet, flooding along select homes in the
Blacksmith Fork Canyon will occur. Additionally, homes in the
Country Manor subdivision will also be affected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM MDT Tuesday the stage was 6.5 feet.
- Minor flooding is being reported along the Blacksmith Fork
River near Hyrum.
- Forecast...The river will reach action stage (6.7 feet)
Wednesday morning.
- Action stage is 6.7 feet.
- Flood stage is 7.6 feet.
&&
Weather Alert
.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river flows
to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from Hyrum
Reservoir.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
I believe that one of the greatest powers I possess is the ability to admit when I’m wrong. Unfortunately, in this day and age, being able to say, “I was wrong about that,” appears to be a superpower few possess. I’m not trying to be braggadocious or elevate myself by saying that; I’m sure most of you have this ability as well. Whether it be pride, fear of loss, or potential damage to one’s reputation, we don’t live in an age in which the three words “I am wrong” are commonly used back-to-back in the same sentence.
Consider being afraid to admit you were wrong about something because it could “damage your reputation.” When you understand the implication of that belief, you realize that those who would think less of you are only interested in having their biases confirmed by your opinion. They are not interested in learning and/or improving. That should speak more to their reputation than yours. Not allowing yourself to be wrong for fear of others’ opinions of you means you are not being true to yourself or your own intellect. I believe that “fear of loss” plays into this as well, especially if you are a person who is reliant upon your income coming from those interested in having their biases confirmed.
For someone who is an “influencer” (an awful term, but one known to many), possessing the wrong opinion on a matter, especially one that may cause those you are influencing to act or be inactive in relation to faulty information you are sharing (even inadvertently), should be a major concern and one that should worry you. People taking action in their personal or professional lives based upon the subjects I write about or discuss on a podcast is a concern of mine. I want the best for all of you, so I do everything I can to present the most truthful information I can. And if it’s just my opinion, I make sure you know that.
In my mind, I can accept people being wrong if they are being honest and not manipulating information. There were things I believed in the past that I later discovered were wrong, but I was sincere in those beliefs. There is a good chance there are some issues about which I may still be wrong, but I know that if along my journey I am proven wrong, I will admit my errors and adjust my thinking. Please know that while I may be wrong, I will never lie to you. Being honest is the most important thing when it comes to anyone who is a leader, teacher, or “influencer.” And a component of being honest is the ability to admit when you are wrong.
Imagine what we could accomplish if, by default, more people admitted when they were wrong, fixed what needed to be fixed, and shared that process with others. Think of the dragons we could slay. Think how easy it would be to recognize our enemies and take advantage of their weaknesses. How easy it would be to defeat them?
