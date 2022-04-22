It is finally Spring, at least the calendar says it is. I have seen so many comments that our community looks run-down and cluttered. This week is our chance to change that. It is clean-up week, and you can get a break on some of the fees at the landfill. There is still the charge for tires and dead Animals if the County hauls them, but you get a break on everything else.
Spring Clean-up is a great time to clear out the clutter and polish our homes and businesses. If we all do a little, think how nice it could look. If you have a neighbor that can't do the job, lend a helping hand.
Here are some things you can do to make things look nicer:
Washing windows alone can make a big difference in how life looks from the outside. Let's face it; it has been a long couple of years and a long winter.
Fertilize your lawn, so it is nice and green. Don't overwater; remember, the dead winter brown needs to grow out.
Plant some flowers; if a flower garden is too much, just a couple of pots help.
Paint your door or change the hardware.
Makeover your mailbox with a new one. A coat of paint makes all the difference if you can't replace it.
Clean your gutters, upgrade the house numbers, and fix any minor repairs.
Pull the weeds and trim your trees and bushes.
These ideas can help make our community a nice place to live and change the impression of others who visit our community.