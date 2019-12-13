Jack Gregerson

Jack Gregersen returned to our Heavenly Father on Thursday December 12, 2019.
Our awesome dad, Jack Gregersen of Montpelier, was born March 16, 1925 in Richfield, Utah to Clifford and Florence Gregersen. He grew up on the Deer Trail Ranch south of Marysvale, Utah along with 3 brothers and 2 sisters. Hunting and fishing took up his spare time.
He was Student Body President of Marysvale High School and graduated as Valedictorian of the Class of 1943. Jack served in the Army Air Force with 305th bomb squadron in 1944 and 1945 as a ball-turret gunner and counter-measures radar operator. He earned an Air Medal with three oak leaf clusters and an ETO Medal with four battle stars for the 23 combat missions flown over Europe.
He returned home safely and enrolled in college at Utah State University. In 1946, he transferred to BYU and graduated in 1951 with a BS degree from the Marriot School of Management.
Following graduation, Jack came to the Bear Lake Valley on a job as a well-logging engineer. It was during this time that he met the love of his life Verla Derricott. They were wed on December 11, 1952 in Soda Springs. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Logan Temple.
Work took the young family to Vernal, Utah and then to Huntington, Utah for a while. Jack began work with Central Farmer’s and became a Production Foreman from 1956 through 1963. There was a brief downturn in the phosphate industry at t his time. Jack commuted between Montpelier and Burley for a while working for Bannock Paving until the market picked up again. He was the project engineer for Ref-Chem Construction, cost analyst for El Paso Products, administrative assistant for Mountain Fuel, and ended his work career with Stauffer Chemical as the Safety/Training Supervisor.
During his career, Jack was a member of the National Speaker’s Bureau. He presented “Straight Talk About Chemicals” in various locations in the U.S. He also obtained certificates from the American Industrial Hygiene Association, Safety Leadership, and was a certified MSHA instructor. Jack was listed in the 1982-83 edition of Who’s Who in the West.
Jack found time to take the family camping, to Yellowstone, and even Disneyland. He and Verla have made trips to Mexico, Hawaii, Canada, and Alaska. He also enjoyed the bounties of the valley. He went hunting with Verla’s brothers and took the kids fishing.
Other activities included being a charter member of the Bear Lake JC’s, member of the Montpelier Lion’s Club and President for the 1974-75 term, and was a Cub Scout Leader for a time.
After his “retirement”, he was not content to just putter around the house. He became the City and County Building Administer until his real retirement at age 80.
Jack and Verla raised 3 children: Randy and wife Jeanne of Twin Falls, Tracy and husband Butch of Green River, WY, and Steffan and wife Sherri of Grand Junction, CO. They have seven grandsons and 9 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Matthews Mortuary at 11:00AM. A viewing will be held from 10:00AM to 10:45AM prior to services.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org/donate or a charity of your choice.
.