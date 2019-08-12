James L “Jim” Allen 1938 – 2019, was born in Manzonala Colorado to Dawn and Melvin Allen. He moved out of his home at the age of 14 and he later joined the 11th Airborne Division and met his sweetheart Johann Lahanna in Germany.
When he came home he became a self-employed appliance man fixing anything and everything. Jim changed to the drilling business, drilling in the south in quarries. He bought his own rigs and went into the Allen Drills exploration mostly, but a little more of the oil field. He then moved from Evanston, Wyoming to Bear Lake, Idaho in 1980 where he bought a backhoe and also kept Bear West’s water system operational.
Jim is survived by five siblings, 3 older and 2 younger, and his son Dave Allen. He was preceded in death by his wife JoAnn.
Jim loved to help people. He was the most generous man. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. There will never be a better man, maybe an equal but no better.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the VFW in Montpelier, Idaho, 117 S. 10th street at 11:00 am.