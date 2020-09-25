James Richard Mollett Senior was born April 2, 1939. Died at EIRMC Hospital in Idaho Falls on the 19th of September, 2020.
He has 10 children and many grandchildren. He is married to Dorothy Burnham.
He was in the Army for seven years and served in Vietnam while in the service of his country.
He loved his family and his step children. He was a very kind and loving husband and friend. He loved all creatures great and small, especially his horses and his wonderful dogs.
Because of the virus we will have a family service. He died because of complications of Covid-19. God Bless him forever.
Paul councils:
Stand Fast in the faith; let all things be done with charity
Chapter 16
Funeral service will be Tuesday September 29, 2020, at 12:00 PM Georgetown Church In Lieu of flowers there is a donation in his name at Advantage Plus Credit Union.