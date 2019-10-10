The October meeting of the Jane Davis Camp was held Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at the First/Fourth church. Captain Linda Arnell conducted the meeting beginning at 1:30 p.m. “Salute to our Utah Pioneers” was led by Sylvia Westre and accompanied by Debra Jacobs.
It was announced that the Christmas party which we are in charge of this year will be held at the Grace Thiel Community Center on December 9. Details to follow.
The pioneer history was given by Debra Jacobs. She read an experience from George Farnsworth that was included in the book, “Unseen Odds.” “On July 16, 1888, Bishop George Farnsworth was traveling to the Manti Temple when he felt a strange sensation come over him. He raised his eyes to see a multitude of ghostly men. One who resembled his father told George that he needed to do the temple work for these dead ancestors. Bishop Farnsworth’s compassionate answer was that he would do all he could with God’s help. The concourses of men shouted, ‘Amen!’ When the bishop looked up from wiping away tears, he was rolling along beside the Ephraim graveyard, and the men were gone. Bishop Farnsworth told his story to temple President Daniel H. Wells, and later received genealogy records from temple recorder Frank Farnsworth that proved to be relatives of the grateful bishop, who promptly set about completing the temple ordinances for them”
For the artifact, Linda Arnell showed a picture of a 14-inch cannon that had been made from melting down rims of some of the Johnston’s Army’s wagon wheels. It was often used to start the 4th of July celebrations and was very loud.
Karen Skinner gave the lesson entitled “Historic Buildings at This is the Place Heritage Park.” She talked first about the home of Mary Fielding Smith, widow of Hyrum Smith. She was a very proud and independent woman and came west with the pioneers as a single mother with five children and step-children. The wagon master doubted her ability to make the journey without a husband, but she told him she would beat him there—which she did by a few hours! She and her sons built a two-room adobe house on a remote 40-acre plot away from the other settlers in Salt Lake. If she had not made the trip west as her mother-in-law and sister-in-law tried to convince her, her son Joseph F. Smith and grandson Joseph Fielding Smith likely would not have become presidents of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Unfortunately, Mary lived only four years after arriving in the Salt Lake Valley. She died on September 21, 1856, at the age of 51 and was buried in the Salt Lake City Cemetery. Other buildings discussed were the Solon and Henrietta Richardson cabin and the Lucy Andrus Halfway House.
Following the lesson, the meeting was adjourned and refreshments were served by Karma Loertscher.
Those present were Esther Layland, Linda Arnell, Karen Skinner, Bonnie Phillips, Debra Jacobs, Karma Loertscher, Sylvia Westre, and Denice Gentrup.