The January meeting of the Jane Davis Camp was held Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 at the First/Fourth church. “Salute to Our Utah Pioneers” was led by Sylvia Westre and accompanied by Debra Jacobs.
The pioneer history was given by Bonnie Hemmert about her grandmother, Eliza Clements Kendall Crossley, who was born in Ohio in 1834. She was baptized in the Mississippi River by the prophet Joseph Smith and confirmed a member of the Church by Hyrum Smith. In 1847, her family traveled with the Saints to the Salt Lake Valley, and the following year, she was married to Levi Kendall at the age of only fourteen. Three years later, Levi took a second wife which made life much more difficult for Eliza. She and Levi had ten children together, but when she was pregnant with their eleventh child, she took the three youngest children and moved to Oxford, Idaho. In 1874 or 1875, Eliza married John Crossley who had three children from a former wife who had died. Eliza and John had two children. While recovering from the birth of their second son, Eliza became ill and lost her sight and was blind for forty years. However, she was still able to care for her family and remained cheerful and faithful. Eliza died on January 2, 1915 in Mapleton, Utah at the age of 81.
For the artifact, Linda Arnell showed a picture of and Icelandic wedding gown that was 267 years old. The practice song was “Old Grimes”, sung to the tune of “Auld Lang Syne.”
Linda Arnell gave the lesson entitled “Lure of the Great Salt Lake” which gave much information and many facts about the Great Salt Lake. Upon the arrival of the Saints in the Salt Lake Valley, Wilford Woodruff recorded that it was a rich fertile valley with many freshwater springs and everlasting hills and mountains. It made their hearts glad after the long journey across the plains. It is reported that Brigham Young and other Church leaders actually went swimming in the Great Salt Lake soon after their arrival and “floated like corks in the water.” They felt that the Salt Lake Valley was similar to the Holy Land with a saltwater lake (the Great Salt Lake) and a freshwater lake (Utah Lake) which were joined by a river which they called the Jordan River after the river in the Holy Land. Jim Bridger, who visited the Salt Lake Valley in 1824, initially thought he had reached the Pacific Ocean when he tasted the water and found it to be very salty. There are eight main islands in the Great Salt Lake, Antelope Island being the largest. The others are Stansbury Island, Fremont Island, Carrington Island, Dolphin Island, Cub Island, Badger Island, and Egg Island. Early settlers put their cattle and horses on Antelope Island as there was plenty of feed and freshwater springs and they couldn’t wander away. Today there are antelope, deer, bison and mountain sheep on the island. No fish live in the Great Salt Lake because of the salt, but there are over 250 species of birds that live there and eat the brine shrimp, brine flies, and algae that are in the water. It is said that there were no gulls that lived in the Salt Lake Valley until after the miracle of the crickets and the gulls that took place in 1848. Since then, they have been there in large numbers.
Following the lesson, the meeting was adjourned and refreshments were served by Karen Skinner.
Those present were Esther Layland, Linda Arnell, Karen Skinner, Bonnie Phillips, Debra Jacobs, Karma Loertscher, Sylvia Westre, Beth Woosltenhulme, Bonnie Hemmert, and Denice Gentrup.