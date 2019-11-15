The November meeting of the Jane Davis Camp was held Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at the First/Fourth church. Captain Linda Arnell conducted the meeting beginning at 1:30 p.m. The thought and invocation were given by chaplain Karma Loertscher, and the patriotic thought and Pledge of Allegiance was led by Linda Arnell. “The Daughters of the Utah Pioneers” was led by Sylvia Westre and accompanied by Debra Jacobs. Invitations for the Christmas party were handed out. It will be on December 9 at the Grace Thiel Community Center.
The pioneer history was given by Karma Loertscher about her grandfather, John H. Boehme. He was born in 1884 in Germany and came to the United States when he was nine years old. In 1893 the family came to Montpelier and later settled in Geneva. The missionary who taught them the Gospel in Germany lived in Geneva which was the reason they went there. They built a home on 40 acres only to discover that it was on the Bauman’s land, so they had to rebuild on another 40 acres. John served as the postmaster of Geneva from 1911-1919 and again from 1922-1948. He added a small store with the post office and also built a dance hall in Geneva which entertained people from Star Valley to Laketown with bands from all over the country. He died in Bountiful in 1960 where they had moved due to his wife’s heart condition.
For the artifact, Bonnie Phillips showed a draw knife that belonged to her husband’s grandfather, Gottfried Stauffer. He used it to strip the bark off logs when he built their first home and many outbuildings in Providence, Utah. The Phillips also used it when building their own log cabin in 1996. The practice song was, “I’ve Been Working on the Railroad.”
Bonnie Phillips gave the lesson entitled “Early Campgrounds and Semi-Permanent Settlements on the Mormon Trail.” There were four places on the Mormon Trail where the pioneers camped, replenished their supplies, and created semi-permanent communities to assist those who traveled the trail behind them. The two temporary camps were at Sugar Creek and Locust Creek, and the two semi-permanent camps were Garden Grove and Mt. Pisgah. When the Saints were driven out of Nauvoo in February of 1846, they first stopped at Sugar Creek in Lee County, Iowa which was about seven miles to the west of Nauvoo. They had to camp in several inches of snow, many of them without even a tent or wagon for shelter. They were all hungry and many were sick. On one particular night, nine babies were born. After about six weeks of travel, the first company spent two nights at Locust Creek, and it was here that William Clayton wrote the song, “Come, Come, Ye Saints” as a poem of love, gratitude and encouragement for his wife who had just given birth to a healthy baby boy back in Nauvoo. The first semi-permanent camp, Garden Grove, Iowa, was about 130 miles west of Nauvoo and was in a beautiful grove of timber. The pioneers were called to stay and establish the community there in order to assist the impoverished travelers who followed. They planted crops and built homes which were left for those to come. Two years after it was established, it was abandoned in the spring of 1848. Mt. Pisgah was established about 25 miles west of Garden Grove to provide more room for those traveling through. This area was chosen because of its beautiful rolling hills and natural resources, including timber and abundant water from the Grand River. Pioneers resided here from 1846-1852 with the peak occupation of about 300 residents.
Following the lesson, the meeting was adjourned and refreshments were served by Beth Woolstenhulme.
Those present were Esther Layland, Linda Arnell, Karen Skinner, Bonnie Phillips, Debra Jacobs, Karma Loertscher, Sylvia Westre, Beth Woosltenhulme, Bonnie Hemmert, and Denice Gentrup.