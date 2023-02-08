When JD Swaton was a student at Bear Lake High School, you couldn’t have told him he would one day be working as a nurse in California. Fast forward some years, and that’s just the position in which he finds himself.
Shortly after graduating with a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Idaho State, Swaton accepted a prestigious slot at the cardiac unit of Stanford Medical Center in Palo Alto. Late in January, with cold enveloping the Bear Lake valley, Swaton departed Idaho with wife Hope and their infant daughter, headed for the warmer climes of the Bay Area.
There were some fits and starts along the way. Swaton had been a determined students at BLHS, finishing with a 4.0 grade point average and winning a full ride to Idaho State. But after getting cold feet on his initial plan of civil & environmental engineering, he withdrew and came back to Bear Lake to rethink his plans.
“I didn’t have a backup plan,” said Swaton. “I withdrew from school, and lost my scholarship because I wasn’t continuous. I was working out at the mine and doing environmental reclamation…I just didn’t have a love for it.”
Finally something clicked, and Swaton decided to pursue a career in healthcare.
“I got my CNA, started working at the nursing home here at the hospital, and then worked there for about three years.
“About a year in I decided, yeah, I’m going to do nursing, and got into the nursing program [at ISU]. It was competitive. I was driving several times a week up to the main campus, doing 40 or 50 hours a week there, plus working my 36 at the hospital.”
JD and Hope had also married, bought a home, and had a baby during this time. Despite the intense demands of his schedule, JD managed to excel in the program, graduating summa cum laude and putting himself in the driver’s seat for job choices.
The cardiac unit at Stanford is intensely selective, with many hundreds of applicants for a given position. The pay is also significantly higher than what is available in Idaho.
“It’s more expensive to live, but you can make more out there as well. Here in Idaho, the cost of living has inflated, but it doesn’t seem that wages have kept up as much.”
The family will be living with JD’s father, who owns a home thirty minutes’ drive from the Stanford campus. This will help them save money and pay down the debt on their house in Idaho.
“I’ll keep my house here and pay that off. Get a couple years’ experience and hopefully come back here. There isn’t necessarily the same diversity of experience, so I can bring some of that back as well.”
Thinking back on high school, Swaton says, “It’s crazy how quickly things can change. Growing up, I was working at Logan Coach building trailers; I was fencing; I would hunt and fish on weekends. I like rural areas, small towns. And so it’s crazy to see…you never know what you’re going to be, or where you’re going to end up one day.”
