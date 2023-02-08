s

JD and Hope Swaton have moved with their daughter to California.

When JD Swaton was a student at Bear Lake High School, you couldn’t have told him he would one day be working as a nurse in California. Fast forward some years, and that’s just the position in which he finds himself.

Shortly after graduating with a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Idaho State, Swaton accepted a prestigious slot at the cardiac unit of Stanford Medical Center in Palo Alto. Late in January, with cold enveloping the Bear Lake valley, Swaton departed Idaho with wife Hope and their infant daughter, headed for the warmer climes of the Bay Area.


