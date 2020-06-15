Support Local Journalism

Jeannine Smith Hymas passed away in Aloha Oregon. A funeral for family only will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 11:00 am at Schwab Matthews Mortuary. A visitation open to the public will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 6:00 — 8:00 pm.

