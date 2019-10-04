“We have lost Him, he has gained Eternity”
On Monday September 30th 2019, at 11:30 in the morning, while holding the hand of his eternal Sweetheart, the first and absolute love of his life, Jerry Laveral Morrell , stepped through the veil into the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and into the arms of family and friends that preceded him.
He was eighty-four years of age, having been born May 6th 1935.
His greatest love was his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ followed very closely by his wife, sweetheart and eternal mate: Georgia Mae Durfey whom he married in Nevada on March 9th 1953; the marriage later being made eternal in the Salt Lake Temple.
His passions and hobbies were; of course, his wife, family, friends and service in any form. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and loved serving in any capacity. He served in many callings as well as Bishop and served a mission in Australia and two missions in Martin’s Cove, Wyoming.
He spent his life as a heavy equipment operator in construction, a Master Mechanic, a Master welder and really a master at all thigs that he put his hand to. After retirement, he continued at all these fields as well as many others including clock repair.
He is preceded in death by his parents, sisters, one daughter, Debra Ann Law and many other family and friends.
Those of us left behind include: his precious wife, Georgia Mae Morrell, his children: Rod Morrell and wife Diana, Debra’s husband Michael Law, Nancy Jean Hirschi, Deanne Fredickson and her husband Mark, Douglas Morrell and Brenda Morrell, thirty-nine grandchildren, eighty-eight great grandchildren and one great great grandchild, as well as many other relatives and very dear friiends.
Burial service was held in the Georgetown 1st Ward Chapel and interment was in the Georgetown Cemetery next to his daughter, Debra Ann Law.