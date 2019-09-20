Jina “Nona” Morandin Costello, 88, of Cheyenne died Sept. 11 in Cheyenne.
She was born Dec. 23, 1930, in Cheyenne.
She was the owner of Morandin Concrete. Jina and her brother, Nino, took over the company from their father in 1954. Morandin Concrete has provided concrete for many Cheyenne landmarks. Jina went to work every day until her death, showing that she had an immense sense of pride in Morandin Concrete. She was so proud of her girls and grandson Blake in keeping the company operating with the same spirit and attitude, leaving a legacy to her children and grandchildren.
Jina met Jim Costello, and they were married in 1964, then moved to Montpelier, Idaho, where she worked by Jim’s side in his veterinary practice and on their family farm. The Costellos traveled back to Cheyenne frequently, as family was an important part of her life.
After the death of her husband of 41 years, Jina returned to Cheyenne to be near her daughters and grandchildren. During the past 15 years, EWTN and her daily rosary were among her passions. She loved spending time in her prayer garden just outside the doors of Morandin. She was so proud of the accomplishments of Emily, Blake, Maria and Royce.
One memory that will be remembered by her family most is “Buon Riposo,” meaning “have nice rest” as she hung up the phone or as she kissed them good night.
She is survived by two daughters, Jeanie Grogan (Stan) and Tip Breeden (Kyle), both of Cheyenne; and four grandchildren, Emily, Blake, Maria and Royce. Also, two very special nieces, Jean Stachon Iliya and Annie Stebbins.
Mrs. Costello was preceded in death by her husband, James Costello; three siblings, Emma Solari, Rosie Stachon and Nino Morandin; and her parents, John and Amalia Morandin.
A rosary was held at 6 p.m. Friday at Weiderspahn/Radomsky Chapel. Funeral liturgy will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Those who wish to contribute may give to the St. Joseph’s Food Pantry. Burial will be at Olivet Cemetery.
