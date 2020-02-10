Joan Louise Patterson was born on July 4, 1944 in San Francisco, California to parents Jack and Joan Patterson. As a young girl Joan lived in the Bay Area in Barron Park, where she attended Barron Park Elementary school and later in Palo Alto where, after finishing elementary school, she attended Castilleja School for six years and graduated in 1963.
In 1958 Joan’s family move to the East Bay where her father took over the day to day operation of the family ranch. There Joan was surrounded with horses, cattle, dogs, cats, chickens, and a few pigs, and it was there her love of animals blossomed. She cared greatly for all creatures, great and small, and did not hesitate to come to their aid.
Upon graduation from Castilleja School, Joan attended Westminister College in Salt Lake City. She always enjoyed country life and the peace of small towns and the open spaces which surrounded them. A friend from Montpelier asked her to visit and, once Joan arrived, she knew she’d found her new home. After leaving Westminister, she bought a house and property in Montpelier and spent the rest of her life there with the many people who she loved and cared about. Joan was a generous and compassionate person with an independent spirit, definite opinions, and was always willing to reach out to her friends and neighbors if they were in need.
Joan died of heart failure in Montpelier on February 4, 2020, and is survived by her brother, Bruce, and nephew, Derek Patterson.