Joanne Anderson

Stories of love and loss abound in any community and Joanne Andersen’s loves include a husband Vernon who passed away almost three years ago. Their 52-year partnership produced children Van, Bob, Brett, Katie and Josh, who with their spouses, gave them fourteen grandchildren and one soon-to-be great grandchild due in September.
A life-long valley resident, Joanne loved hunting time every year and fondly remembers wandering through the trees on her own. Building fires, talking as the stars came out, wrapping up warmly for the night and anticipating the next day’s adventures were the best times . . . except “if it snowed, I was not a hunter!” she exclaimed. These days, warm and dry at home are even better and camping is no longer the adventure it was when the bones weren’t grinding and the muscles weren’t protesting.
As one of the six Spence sisters, Joanne grew up on a softball field and volleyball court throughout her youth and most of her marriage. It wasn’t until misplaced machismo with a mitt on his hand flew into her face with his head that Joanne gave up her beloved sports participation. She came away from that co-ed softball collision with a broken orbital bone, jaw and nose. After a first-ever helicopter ride, she was wired, steel-plated and stitched with elastic. Though not truly noticeable unless she insists upon close inspection, Joanne laughingly grumbles, “Look, I have scars under my eyes and a crooked nose!” None of those would have slowed her down, but the headaches and vertigo did, so she has coached volleyball, including her daughter Katie’s Rich School District 7th grade team, and she cheers for BYU, champions her grandchildren wherever they are and remembers her teammates and their exploits vividly. One memorable summer, she and her sisters teamed up with their dad, Doug Spence, as their slow-pitch softball coach. The timing could not have been more opportune because they gelled beautifully, with everyone performing at their peak, even competing against the Utah State Aggies, losing by only one point with a score of 2 to 1.
To keep joints a-movin’, Joanne and son Josh formed Andersen Lawn Service LLC, a continuation of the business she and husband Vernon started almost 45 years ago. This year, she looks more like a dust bomb than a grandmother while she aerates and thatches lawns due to the dry landscape. The company started when neighbor Ed Izatt asked Vernon to mow the Fish Haven cemetery, then the Fish Haven Resort lawns were added and business developed from there.
While outdoors and sports seem to be the main focus, Joanne has a surprise: Country Music! At eight, she began piano lessons and her dad insisted she practice an hour each day while he listened (dozed, more likely). Then Vernon learned the guitar and his brother, Alan, decided Bryce Coaces should join them to form a band. They came together as the Bridgerland Blazers and were suddenly booked at K.C.’s Lounge in Montpelier. “I was 18 years old and they weren’t going to let me in,” said Joanne with wide eyes reflecting her fears that night, “but I told them I was only there to play in the band.” They had engagements at Afton, Soda Springs, the Canyon Inn, high school dances, Evanston Cowboy Days and they played together until Vernon’s strumming fingers and singing voice became employed by the mine. To be thorough, Joanne used her musical skills at church too, playing for sacrament and primary meetings. Naturally, she shared her sports talents on church teams and in stake positions. No need to even ask, was there?!
One more tangent . . . Joanne added real estate to her repertoire. Her mother, Merle Spence, started a real estate and gift shop with JoAnne. They called it “Mo’s and Jo’s Shirt Shack” and Joanne grinned that, “I still have that sign at my house. I got my license to help Mom out.” In later years, Joanne worked with Wardley Homes and Gardens then with Cindi McLaughin for more than 15 years. The two remain great friends.
As life has brought joys and sorrows, Joanne’s loves and losses have kept pace. The years do that – time and understanding bring a larger circle to love. Joanne certainly has that and has found a way to get through and smile about the losses too.