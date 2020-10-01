John Bomsta competed in and won the Army National Guard Best Ranger Competition held at Fort Benning, GA, from September 14 to the 18. Anyone in the National Guard who is Ranger qualified is invited to participate in this competition. Fifteen Guardsmen from eight different states competed in the three days of events.
John attended Brigham Young University and did ROTC all four years. He graduated in 2012 and was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the Army. He went through rigorous, difficult training and succeeded in becoming a Ranger. He remained in the Army until August 2016, reaching the rank of Captain. He and his family then returned home to Bear Lake.
While in Bear Lake, John “wore” several hats. He taught math at Bear Lake High School, helped coach football, had a pest control business, and joined the Idaho National Guard. In August 2017, he became a Company Commander serving in that capacity until September 2020. In May 2019, he had the opportunity to go Active Guard Reserve, which is full time. Because of his assignment with the National Guard, he and his family relocated to the Boise area.
The Best Ranger Competition consists of 10 events. They are:
1- Army Combat Fitness Test,
2- Army Obstacle Course,
3- Weapons Assembly & Disassembly,
4- Unknown Ruck March or Foot March (with a 65-pound pack on your back),
5- Land Navigation,
6- Operation Ugly (best described as a cross-fit competition),
7- Combat Focused Assessment,
8- Call for Indirect Fire (how you employ artillery and mortars to engage enemy targets you encounter),
9- Combat Kit two-mile run (with rifle and battle load, which includes magazines and water), and
10- Ranger First Responder (first response medical aid).
For John, the most challenging event was Land Navigation. There were 10 spots he needed to find in a four-hour period. The total distance covered was 9-10 miles, all while carrying a 65-pound pack. On that day, the pack quickly turned into 75 pounds as it became soaked by torrential rain from hurricane Sally.
Each event had a different point total. After the 10 events were completed, John had accumulated the highest point total. The second-place finisher was 126 points behind him. Well done, John!
The top six National Guard Rangers have been invited to compete in April 2021 in the National Best Ranger Competition where the top 100 Rangers from across the entire Department of Defense compete for the title of Best Ranger.