Stucki, John Richard, passed away peacefully, Monday, September 30, 2019.
Loving husband of the late Shirley O'Lee Swan Stucki; father of David, daughter-in-law Colette, son Bryson, daughter-in-law Julina, and son the late Peter; grandfather of 11 and great grandfather of 2.
Services: Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Friday, October 11th from 6:30-8:00 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 15081 Clayton Road, Chesterfield, Saturday, October 12th at 10:00 am. There will be a Graveside Service held at the Paris City Cemetery in Paris, Idaho on Saturday, October 19th at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the donor's favorite charity.