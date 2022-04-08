Boise, IDAHO – The Idaho Children’s Trust Fund in partnership with Optum Idaho and other local organizations are working together to raise awareness for Child Abuse Prevention Month. Throughout the month of April, activities organized by community partners will be dedicated to promoting ways to prevent child abuse. This year’s theme is “Be A Champion 4 Idaho Kids.”
Child abuse falls into the category of Adverse Childhood Experiences, better known as ACES. Behavioral health providers are making great strides in prevention by identifying and addressing potential issues early on and a key component of that is an involved community that cares about one another. ACES can be mitigated by Positive Childhood Experiences (PCEs) and increasing protective factors. That’s why we’re joining forces to raise awareness about Child Abuse Prevention Month.
Blue is the national color of Child Abuse Prevention and one way that Idahoans around the state can participate in the efforts is to wear your favorite shade of blue throughout the month, take a picture and post it on all your social media accounts with the hashtag #Champion4IDKids. Idaho families and children need champions like you, so please participate in any way possible. Some additional ways the public can get involved include:
Put blue pinwheels outside your home or work, on fences, and in grassy areas.
Wear Blue on Friday, April 8 and every Thursday in the month
Join the annual Superhero Walk & Egg Hunt on April 9 at 1:00pm starting at the Caldwell Police Department
Along with wearing blue, eat some blue food or drink a blue drink and post it to social media with the hashtag #Champion4IDKids
Paint your fingernails blue or make a sidewalk chalk message about being a Champion for Idaho kids and post it to social media with the hashtag #Champion4IDKids
Join the coloring page fun and prizes in Canyon County (see Nampa Family Justice Center Facebook page for more information and details)
“There are so many ways to get involved and raise awareness about child abuse prevention,” said Molly Kaczmarek, Practice Manager of the St. Luke’s CARES Clinic. “Our kids are the future of our communities and it’s vital that we make sure they have a chance to lead their best lives.”