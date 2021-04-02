Jose Donato Gutierrez Lopez, age 86, passed awayin in San Cristobal, Venezuela on the afternoon of March 6th, 2021. Donato was born April 3rd, 1935, in Guasdualito, Apure, Venezuela, to Mercedes Lopez de Gutierrez and Aureliano Gutierrez. He married Maria Apolonia Rojas Zambrano in 1958 and together they raised 10 children, Milvier, Sulmer, Nellys, Miriam, Henrrys, Avelino, Mercedes, Wiltman, Rosalba, and Yoneira.
His granddaughter, Sulmer, is the wife of Vincent Olsen, a grandson of Joseph and Marie Olsen of Ovid, Idaho.
Donato grew up with a passion for the Apure llanos and its great savannah. He dedicated his work to the raising of livestock and horses. He loved and felt great satisfaction helping people and their farm animals through the use of natural medicine.
Donato enjoyed storytelling, telling anecdotes, sayings, and riddles to his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He loved Venezuelan folklore music, especially by Juan Farfan and Reynaldo Armas. He also enjoyed playing the Venezuelan ‘pasajes’ on his own cuatro and mandolin.
He leaves with us his legacy, his great stories, and good sense of humor, that will always lighten up our days and hearts. Although we can no longer hug you and kiss you, our love for you goes wherever you are, to fill you with joy as your love has filled us.
He is survived by his children, Milvier, Sulmer, Nellys, Miriam, Henrrys, Avelino, Mercedes, Wiltman, Rosalba, and Yoneira; 26 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
“Hasta bonito y feo.”