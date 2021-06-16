Julia Rowland has taught fifth grade Language Arts at Bear Lake Middle School for the past 25 years and has been loved by students and teachers for just as long; however she has made the decision to retire this year.
Julia is a very personable and humble woman who is very easy to talk with. She loves her family and especially loves the Bear Lake Valley.
She grew up in Bloomington on a dairy cattle farm with four sisters and a brother, the daughter of Jay and Nadine Nelson. She graduated from Bear Lake High School in 1974 where she was involved in Lakettes and was the student body president her senior year. She played church softball a great deal and remembers her sister, Joyce, being the pitcher; she herself played first base; and her sister, Gay, was short stop. She says, “We had great fun!”
After she graduated from high school she went on to BYU in Provo where she majored in elementary education. After her junior year at BYU she came home to Bear Lake and was sorting potatoes for Dennis Stevens, the only year Bear Lake had a potato seller. While sorting potatoes she met Brian Roland — and it was love at first sight!
After that summer Julia went back to BYU and finished school, and she and Brian were married the next summer. Brian went to school another year and then they decided they would “come home” and raise their family in Bear Lake.
Julia and Brian have five wonderful children. First is Brooke who is married to Aaron Geary and lives in Mendon. Brook and Aaron have five children. Then comes Jamie. Jamie taught sixth grade math at Bear Lake Middle School this past year, which was wonderful for Julia. Jamie is married to Brandon Baker and they live in Bennington. Jamie went into the marriage with five children and Brandon with three, so together they have eight children. Next comes Joy who is married to Joe Fair. They live in Provo and have seven children. The next is Casey who is married to Raquel. They live in Kemmerer and have three boys. Last is Christi who is married to Brady Thornock. Christi and Brady live in Randolph with their three children.
Julia says she absolutely loves spending major time with her children and grandchildren. They love to travel, camp, garden, and read. Spending quality time with them is what means the most to her.
When her youngest daughter, Christi, was in fifth grade, Julia had been doing a lot of substitute teaching for the School District. But she already had her teaching certificate, so she decided she might as well teach full time. She was hired on at the Bear Lake Middle School and has been there ever since.
Julia says, “I was going to retire a year ago but COVID hit. I decided I was not going to end my career teaching online! So, I got a bonus year teaching this past year.”
She says, “I have loved teaching. It has been my home away from home for 25 years. It’s been wonderful being there. I have absolutely loved it. A lot of people dread going to work, but I didn’t. Oh, I dreaded Monday’s sometimes, but once I got to work it was wonderful. It has just been an amazing career; I couldn’t have picked anything better. It’s been everything I hoped it would be. It’s just so fun to run into my students years later and remember them. Sometimes I don’t remember their names, but I always remember their faces. It’s just such a connection. It’s been wonderful for me.”
She goes on to say, “I’m happy to retire. It’s time. You get to that point where it’s time for someone else to have that wonderful opportunity to move into your classroom and get the same experience for their life.”
Julia says she has lots of plans for the future and that she and Brian want to go on a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Finally, she wants everyone to know that Bear Lake is home, and there is no place like home. She says the people here are the most kind, generous and wonderful people. And she says, “My advice would be to learn and do something new every day and live life to the fullest!”
Julia Rowland, the teacher who lived her dream.