Grab your fishing pole, pack the cooler, and don’t forget your fishing license! Personnel from Idaho Fish and Game’s hatcheries in the Southeast Region will be releasing over 7,600 catchable-sized rainbow trout at various locations during July.

Here is a quick summary of what you need to know about some of these fun fisheries!


