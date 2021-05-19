Karen Wells is the Secretary and Librarian of Georgetown Elementary. The students there absolutely love her and feel if she weren’t at the school it would suffer a great loss.
Karen grew up in Georgetown, the daughter of Doug and Shelly Thompson. She graduated from Bear Lake High School in 1995. While in high school, she was a member of the Honor Society and was on the drill team.
After high school, Karen attended Rick’s College after which she married Kevin Wells, also of Georgetown. Kevin is the Ag teacher at Bear Lake High School and Bishop of the Georgetown LDS Second Ward. Karen is the Activity Days Leader of the Primary girls ages 8 to 11. She and Kevin have four children: Kaylen (23) married to Sage Weston, the son of Dr. Weston of Montpelier, and working in Admitting at Bear Lake Memorial Hospital; Riley (21) working as an apprentice plumber; Adrie (18), a senior at Bear Lake High School and working as a CNA at the Bear Lake Manor; and Austin (10) attending Georgetown Elementary and playing baseball.
Karen first started as a Special Ed Aide at Georgetown Elementary. However, when the position as Secretary/Librarian came available approximately six years ago, she applied and was hired for the job.
The job as Secretary/Library entails answering the phones, helping the kids if they are hurt or injured with minor cuts or bruises, getting breakfast out to the students in the mornings, and checking books out of the library, among a “million other little things.”
Karen says, “I just love my job. When I’m here, these are my kids. I always try to make sure they are happy and doing the best they can.”
I interviewed some of the students to see how they feel about Mrs. Wells. They were very anxious to express their feelings.
Kohlsen Bergholm, a third-grader, said, “I feel good about her. When you get hurt she helps you. If you need your mom, she calls her. She is special in a good way. She helps me pick books, and we wouldn’t have a lunch person and probably wouldn’t have a cafeteria doer without her.”
Josh Phelps, also a third-grader, said, “Mrs. Wells is helpful and when you need help finding a book she is always helpful. If you need something from your mom in the morning she will let you call her. She is really important to the school because I like to come in here and talk to her in the morning. We would not have the library or have to have somebody else help us with the library.”
AJ Fry, a second-grader, said, “She helps us get our AR goals up by checking out books for us and stuff and she’s really nice and she helps the school and stuff and she has all these books that we can read to get our AR goals up and she has to clean the books and stuff. The kids probably wouldn’t have any AR goals without her and wouldn’t have any books to read so like they wouldn’t know to read their own books. They just couldn’t keep the library running without her. They couldn’t do well without her pretty much.”
Tylee Vouros, a fourth-grader, said, “Mrs. Wells really helps us a lot and she is really nice and she’ll take care of us and help us with our problems. If we have anything wrong she will help us. She helps us with the breakfast a lot and I’m thankful for that and I’m glad she is here. She’ll help us check out any books or find any if we have any problems. For breakfast she will come and pick up all the breakfast and she just helps us a lot.”
Mrs. Wells said, “I love the kids. It’s challenging at times, but I’m up for the challenge. I don’t know what I would be doing without it. I’m close to home — I don’t have to travel. I like taking care of everybody. The parents are responsible and they love their kids; they teach them to be respectful and it’s just a good place to be.”
It’s fairly obvious that Mrs. Wells is a caregiver who takes care of pretty much everyone, students and teachers alike, at Georgetown Elementary. She is more than just a secretary and librarian; she is a very quiet but loving and caring person whom all the kids love and appreciate. Every school needs someone like Mrs. Wells.