Kathleen Joan Willis passed away March 8, 2021 in Montpelier, Idaho. There will be a funeral held April 17, 2021 at 11:00 am in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Laketown Chapel. A full obituary will be printed at a later date.
Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
- Read the latest edition of the News-Examiner in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.
Latest Bear Laker
- Read the latest edition of the Bear Laker in our e-edition format.
News Trending Today
-
Hatching plans: Logan Canyon's most (in)famous cabins up for sale with high hopes of public access
-
Update: Child pulled from river near Lewiston has died
-
Idaho father, son missing after failing to return from snowmobiling trip, possibly in Mink Creek area
-
Soapbox: Plan to divert Logan River water has many unanswered questions
-
Valley school district brass to get COVID bonuses