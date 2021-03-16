Support Local Journalism

Kathleen Joan Willis passed away March 8, 2021 in Montpelier, Idaho. There will be a funeral held April 17, 2021 at 11:00 am in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Laketown Chapel. A full obituary will be printed at a later date.

