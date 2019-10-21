Kay Frances Brown Dunn, 75, passed away peacefully on October 18, 2019, at Bear Lake Memorial Hospital with family at her side.
Kay was born December 28, 1943, to Raymond and Marvell Brown in Bradford, Arkansas. She was raised alongside her sister and best friend, Sylvia, in Memphis, Tennessee. She graduated from Council-Rummel High School in Memphis. She married the love of her life Robert (Bobby) Dunn on March 25, 1966. She and Bobby relocated to his hometown of Montpelier, Idaho, to raise their family and has called Montpelier her home ever since.
They were blessed with two beautiful daughters whom she treasured and adored. She was a loving and devoted mother. She especially cherished her role as Nanny and enjoyed spending time with her six grandchildren. She shared a special closeness to all of her nieces, nephews and many long-time friends.
Prior to her retirement, Kay spent over 40 years serving her community through her employment at Bear Lake Memorial Hospital. She was well respected and adored by her many associates and colleagues.
Kay is survived by her husband, Bobby Dunn; daughters, Reagan Dunn (Jeff) and Brooke Matthews (Steven); six grandchildren; and a sister, Sylvia DeBartolo. She was preceded in death by both parents and a brother-in-law, Gray DeBartolo.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 26th, at Montpelier Stake Center. Interment will follow at Montpelier Cemetery. Family and friends are then invited to join us for visitation and a luncheon.