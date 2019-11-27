Kayden Bruce received his Eagle at a Court of Honor held November 16, 2019. For his Eagle project he built the Ovid Veteran Memorial which is located in the Ovid Cemetery. The Memorial has over 40 Veteran pictures and over 20 names of Veterans from Ovid and those Veterans buried in Ovid. We hope in the future we will be able to add pictures to those we don’t have. Kayden has many relatives from Ovid who have served in the military. One way to thank these great men for their service is to build a memorial so they will always be remembered and Never Forgotten.