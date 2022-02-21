Thanks to the work of volunteers at the Bear Lake Family History Center (FHC) of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located in Montpelier, it’s far easier now to locate gravesites in area cemeteries than it was forty years ago.
Because cemetery records are constantly changing, Karen Bee, Connie Hymas, and Bonnie Phillips spend their spare time at the FHC verifying and updating information on Find a Grave for 27 valley cemeteries, plus Cokeville, Wyoming.
Karen said when she began working on the project about fourteen years ago, she reviewed paper records of names and dates collected from grave markers in the late 1970s by members of Daughters of Utah Pioneers who spent hours walking through cemeteries and copying information from headstones. In the early 1980s, those notes were compiled, typed, put in binders, and made available to patrons at the FHC.
Back then, if you wanted to know where in the Bear Lake Valley an ancestor was buried, you would need to know, first, that the records were housed at the FHC. And then, you would have to come in person to search the binders for your ancestor’s name.
Using those original DUP records, obituaries, funeral programs which were donated to the FHC and later digitized, and other sources, these women continually review and update the memorials on Find a Grave for everyone who died in the Bear Lake Valley, whether they were buried in a cemetery, or their ashes were scattered.
If possible, they try to make sure the memorial on Find a Grave includes a full name, birth date and place, death date and place, parents, spouse (if the person was married), and deceased children. Sometimes they find that the online information has a person buried in the wrong cemetery, or they may locate and merge duplicate records.
“It’s important to make sure that the records are searchable,” Karen said.
Updates and corrections are added to Find a Grave as suggested edits. Karen currently has 28 edits waiting to be accepted. She said they will automatically be accepted after being in the system for three weeks
In addition, the hard copies in those binders are being updated. Karen said that it takes about three years to review all area death records. She begins at the north end of the valley in Nounan and the Skinner cemetery and moves south. She just completed Dingle and will now go to little-known cemeteries in Smith Fork, Sage, Meadowville, and then on to Laketown.
Cemeteries which are no longer in use are also part of the collection. They may include small family plots, or a few graves enclosed in a fence in a rancher’s field.
“Connie is the detective of the team,” Karen said. “She digs in the dirt to uncover buried headstones and takes photos.”
Sometimes all they have is a name. For instance, E. R. Knapp, whose headstone in the Bloomington Cemetery, has no birth or death date. It contains this inscription: CO.1 2 WIS. CAV. Was he part of a cavalry unit passing through Bloomington when he died?
“This project never ends,” Karen said, “But we hope it will get easier as we go along. It’s just important that no one is forgotten or lost.”