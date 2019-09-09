Kent Grandy Michel, age 81, passed away peacefully, on August 31,2019 at Bear Lake Memorial Hospital, with his loving family by his side. Kent was born August, 27, 1938, to Wilford and Thelma (Grandy) Michel,in Bear Lake County, where he spent a majority of his life.
Kent spent his childhood in Paris, Idaho, where he was raised and during his spare time outside of school and after he finished serving our country, he helped his dad work and manage the family gravel/coal business for many years that serviced throughout Bear Lake County. He was the oldest of S children and definitely gave his parents a run for their money, with his quick-wittedness and pranks he thoroughly enjoyed playing.
After graduating from Fielding High School, Kent joined the Army and was stationed at Fort Knox, Kentucky, where he met the love of his life, Mary Faye Rowe, while he was visiting Tell City, Indiana. They were married in 1958 in Shawny Town, Illinois and were later sealed for time and eternity in the Logan LOS Temple, in 1981. In this union, there were 5 children born; two girls and three boys. While raising their family in Paris, Idaho, Kent spent his working years as a part time Paris City cop while working at Monsanto where he later retired. After retirement Kent and Mary spent their winters traveling south to St. George, Utah. They were always ready to come home to see all the kids but were ready to take off as soon as the air turned the slightest bit chilled!
Kent enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, shooting/re-loading guns, and many other outdoor activities with his wife and children. He taught them the tricks of the trade, which he has since passed on these hobbies to his grandchildren, who were his entire world.
Kent is preceded in his death by his two daughters, Deanna and Debbie, a grandson, Joshua Michel, his parents, Wilford and Thelma (Grandy) Michel, a brother, Larry Michel, a sister, Sandra Stock, and a brother-in-law, Lynn Hillyard. He is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Faye (Rowe) Michel, of Paris, ID, three sons; Jeffrey (Athena) Michel of Paris, ID, Bradley (Shannon) Michel of Paris, ID, Darin (Fawn) Michel of Logan, UT, seven grandkids, 8 great-grandkids, many step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren, two sisters, Linda (Fred) Steinfels of Centerville, UT, and Mardene Hillyard of Richmond, Utah.
At Kent’s request, a graveside service will be held at a later date with immediate family members at the Paris Cemetery, in Paris, Idaho.
The family would like to thank friends and family for their condolences during this difficult time. We would also like to thank Bear Lake Memorial Hospital and staff for their compassion and care during his short stay at the hospital before his passing.