The Bear Lake County School Board held its regular Board meeting. All members were present except Kendall Roberts was absent, and Rich Smart appeared by phone.
After the usual business of the meeting and with no public to be heard, the Board heard from Superintendent Brogan. The Superintendent moved the Bond Discussion to the next meeting as members were missing.
The Superintendent asked for comments on the Learning Loss Program as they needed to spend the money for this by the end of the year. Cameron Crane commented that the high school had about 45 kids attending, and the program had been much more successful than anticipated. It has been so successful the schools would all like to continue with the program.
The Superintendent informed the Board that Bear Lake District has been able to keep their insurance premiums much lower than surrounding schools; this is a plus. He also told the Board that classified teachers’ rate due to their increased skills is about 180 percent of what the state reimburses the District.
For the What’s right section of the meeting, Principal Laurel Jensen showed a PowerPoint on the aides’ excellent work in our schools. The Schools would be lost without then aids.
The FFA class members who were able to attend the National Convention in Indianapolis thanked the Board for attending. The Students showed a PowerPoint of many of the places they were able to visit, with the favorite place being the site of the Battle of Franklin in 1863. The students learned a lot about our country and at the Convention. All of the students were positive about the experience.
The Board then moved tom the action items:
E-1 BUS SPECIFICATIONS
The Board approved the ‘Bus Specifications’ and a call for bids for a new bus.
E-2 STAFF RECOGNITION
The Board approved the gift certificates for staff recognition
E-3 SUPPORT STAFF HANDBOOK MODIFICATION
The Board approved the modification to the support staff handbook.
E-4 LEARNING LOSS GRANT
The Board approved the curriculum expenses for the Governors Learning Loss Grant.
E-5 NEW POLICY
The Board approved the first reading of policy #2210P1 School Closure and policy #2210P2 Health Emergency Related School Closure.
E-6 REVISED POLICY
The Board approved the first reading of policy #3330 Student Discipline.
E-7 REVISED POLICY
The Board approved the second and final reading of Policy# 3400 Extracurricular Activities Drug-Testing Program.
