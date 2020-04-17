Governor Little’s Statewide Stay‐Home Order was updated and extended on April 15th. The order will be reevaluated on April 30, 2020. The changes that were made from the original order include:
Out‐of‐state travelers must self‐isolate in Idaho for 14 days after arrival. This does not apply to those performing essential services or those who live in one state and work or gain essential services in another state.
"Non‐essential" facilities and services may open for curbside and delivery only. Any facility or service, including those formerly deemed “non‐essential,” can begin to operate via curbside services, drive‐in, drive‐through pickup, mailed services, or delivery services only.
In addition, “non‐essential” businesses may prepare to reopen after April 30 if they have operational plans in place to maintain social distancing for staff and patrons; provide adequate sanitation and protective coverings for employees and patrons; offer curbside and pickup delivery; limit number of people in business at a time; and direct flow of people in operation. This, of course, may not occur if there is an upward trend of COVID‐19 cases between now and April 30.
This excludes indoor gyms, recreational facilities, nightclubs, bars, entertainment venues, convention centers, hair and nail salons, public events and gatherings, dine‐in restaurants (drive‐thru, carry‐out, delivery are able to continue).
As with the original Stay‐Home Order, if a business or community member does not comply with the isolation order, Southeastern Idaho Public Health will first contact the business or community member to provide guidance, but if guidance continues to be ignored, SIPH will contact local law enforcement. If needed, law enforcement may issue a citation, but would prefer to provide education and guidance instead. In addition, law enforcement is not requiring the public to have “papers” for essential travel, checkpoints are not being setup, and law enforcement are not preventing people for entering or leaving cities for essential travel.
The purpose of the order is to fight the community spread of COVID‐19. Please do your part to protect your family and neighbors, stay calm, and isolate yourself to help prevent the spread.
For more information, visit siphidaho.org or call SIPH’s call center, 208‐234‐5875, Monday‐Friday from 8 am‐5 pm.