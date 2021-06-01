Kim William Stumpp, 61, of Paris Idaho passed away suddenly at his home on April 30, 2021. Kim was a man of simple needs, a very private person, as most of his life he was content to just hang out with his dog Sky in the mountains. A loving son, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend. Kim was born June 12, 1959, to Robert and Dell May Stumpp in Afton Wy the 4th of 6 children. Kim loved the outdoors fishing, camping, or just taking a long drive in the mountains. He attended school in Soda Springs ID, later working many jobs in the area. He is survived by his Mother Dell May Penn of Afton WY, two brothers, Bob (Kathy)Stumpp of Soda Springs ID, Blake (Debbie) Stumpp of Olympia WA. Three sisters, Jackie Pack and Teresa Ferrin of Afton WY, and Patti (Steven-deceased) Humphreys of Grace ID. Stepdaughter Tara McLain & Family of Montpelier ID, daughter in law Dawn Stumpp and granddaughter Sydney Stumpp of Lovell WY, his dog Sky, along with many nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his father Robert Stumpp, wife Tammy Stumpp, and only son James Stumpp. Cremation was performed and a celebration of life will be held on Kim’s birthday June 12, 2021, from 3-5pm at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds, South Exhibit Building, 1 W 2nd Ave Afton WY,. In lieu of flowers please donate to your nearest animal shelter. “Nothing last forever but the earth and sky, It slips away and all your money won’t another minute buy, Dust in the wind, we are all just Dust in the wind.”
