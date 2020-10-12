On September 24, Montpelier mayor Jared Sharp and Montpelier Community Foundation president Steve Allred met with Tom King who represents the King’s building here in town. During the meeting, Mr. King signed the official transfer of the land containing the downtown Visitor Center/Chamber building to the City of Montpelier. This portion of land is located on the northeast section of the King’s Store parking lot.
This was the original plan when the building was constructed over 15 years ago. The signing and recording of the land transfer as well as a maintenance agreement allows the value of the transfer to be included as a match in the downtown economic development block grant to be submitted in late November 2020. It also allows for repairs and upgrades to be completed as a building owned by the city and continued use by the chamber for its offices and visitors center. The land transfer includes select parking on the west and south side of the building.
On October 7, the Montpelier City Council officially accepted the donation and land transfer at city council meeting. Members of the council expressed appreciation for the generosity and timing of the land transfer from the King family.
Mr. King, the city and the foundation are working together towards finding a new use or owner of the King’s building with hopes the development block grant will help drive interest in this project.