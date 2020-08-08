Have any of you seen the popular television show “Yellowstone,” starring Kevin Costner?
Well if you haven’t, it’s a show written by Taylor Sheridan, set in on a ranch in Montana, and it follows the Dutton family led by John Dutton. Dutton controls the largest ranch in the United States. This ranch borders land developers, an Indian reservation, and America’s first National Park at this time in history. It’s a time of the new frontier when things are still rough in the U.S.
The story line is about ongoing conflict, family strife, and also includes a complicated romance.
Taylor Sheridan once asked Kevin Costner and the cast to tell their view of the story. They said it harkens back to the old school cowboy but also portrays the modern cowboy. It’s about the death of a way of life for a four-generation family that has been around for 400 years. The land is simple but [the family isn’t].
Costner said, “The People are fighting for a way of life that is slipping away in modern society.”
Taylor Sheridan said, “It’s basically a Greek tragedy in the Big Sky country. It’s wild but not in the way it used to be.”
Now that you’ve had an overview of the show, which is now in it’s third season, you should know that the show put on its Facebook page a notice for actors to enter to become “extras in a rodeo scene” they were filming last fall. One of our Bear Lake girls, Kristel Bergholm of Bennington, entered her name and was picked!
Kristel says she didn’t have any idea she would be picked because hundreds of thousands of people enter; she was just doing it for fun. But she and a friend of hers, Cash Crane, who has already done some t-shirt commercials and other things, were both picked.
They were called and told they got the part and given a list of four to five outfits they had to bring with them, which had to be general, neutral colors. However, they weren’t given the location until the night before they were to leave. They ended up going to a little town called Oakley, Utah, just a few miles outside of Park City. It has one tiny store and the arena they filmed in.
Kristel and Cash were on the set with 198 other people just like them for 12 hours. They were in 95-degree heat, full western attire, filming just one 10-minute scene where they walked a 25-yard stretch back and forth behind the bucking chutes. That’s all they did for the entire 12 hours……just walked back and forth, back and forth, and back and forth. They weren’t allowed to talk to any of the actors; the people were very adamant that they were there for business and only there to work. They were not allowed to take any pictures, especially pictures of anything with the “Yellowstone” brand. They couldn’t even take their cell phones out of their pockets. They did, however, get paid $175 for their efforts.
Kristel said, “People think they’re going to go down there and meet all the actors and have fun, but it’s hard work. In reality, it’s just a lot of hurry up and wait and you can’t meet any of the actors.”
She says that she got into watching “Yellowstone” because she’s a fan of Kevin Costner, the main character. It’s also about a horse ranch, which she is also “in to.” She also says it’s not a family show; not one you want your kids to watch.
Kristel is married to Jesse Bergholm and they have two girls, Jasper (7) and Jade (4). Jasper will be in the second grade in Georgetown Elementary School this year. Kristel owns and operates the Country Corner, which is a refurbished furniture business she recently moved from Georgetown to Bennington. Jesse is an operator at Itafos in Soda Springs.
As far as ever trying for a part in a movie again, Kristel says, “It wasn’t as eventful as I imagined it would be. They were pretty secretive and wouldn’t share their location or tell anyone where we were at. I don’t know if I would do it again. It was 12 hours of walking the same path over and over. It was hurry up and film a scene and then they’d stop and watch it. Then we would do it again, over and over. Maybe I’d do it again, just for the experience.”