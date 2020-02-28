On Wednesday the 26th with a "Hi Yi Ay and Yahoo," A.J. Elementary students had an opportunity to hear from Kristen J. Lloyd. Kristen grew up in our valley. Many of the experiences she had here continue to influence her today. She sang some fun, upbeat songs for the students and had a great message.
Kristen brought the message of, "you can do it. Just keep on trying. Don't give up. You can do hard things."
She uniquely presented this message. Her stage name is "Krazy Ani." She spun her pistols, telling the kids how she had to practice every day for two months.
She does trick roping, is a western cartoon artist, a western singer, and an upbeat role model for the children.
You can see more of Kristen and her amazing abilities by going to the following sites:
Kristen Lloyd – Krazy Ani's Wild West Show – YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aFg7SDjo7_w&list=PLB4u4Hi7Dz4P3RFXbZD3dAVA3GY_kncIZ Kristen Lloyd Music – "My Brave" - https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=7&v=7XlHoLoPe5c&feature=emb_logo Kristen Lloyd Artwork: https://www.cowboycartoonists.com/kristen-lloyd
She will be at the Cache Valley Cowboy Rendezvous in Hyrum Utah on March 6- 8 at the Mountain View High School. She told the students to let her know they saw her at A.J. Winters, and she would draw a caricature of them. For more information about the event go to https://www.cachevalleycowboyrendezvous.com/
Kristen was able to have the opportunity to do this presentation because of the grant from the Sorenson Legacy Foundation.
The goal, according to Dawna Major and her husband, the founders of the Cache Valley Cowboy Rendezvous, was to provide some of the underserved rural areas in and around the Cache Valley area to experience a rich relationship with visiting professionals, enhancing their educational core curriculum through music, "Western Wordsmithing," creative writing, hands-on instrument acquisition and instruction, literacy, self- esteem building activities and meaningful links between what we learn in books and personal cultural experiences, leading to more productive individuals & families.
It was an uplifting, fun break for the students with a tremendous take-away at the end.
We want to give a big shout out to "Krazi Ani" and the Sorenson Legacy Foundation for this fun a thought-inspiring program.