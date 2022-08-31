Winners from left: Rachel Tarbet, Leslie Talbot, Rhonda Smith.
Fifteen women participated in Ladies Day on Wednesday, August 24 at the Montpelier Golf Course.
The Ladies split into five teams of three for the day’s “Bunker Down” scramble, where putts and balls hit out of the sand trap did not count towards each team’s final score.
Leslie Talbot, Rachel Tarbet, and Rhonda Smith became the winning team with a score of 23. Coming in second place were Judy Naylor, Jill Kunz, and Cindy Raymond with a score of 26.
Two teams tied for third place with a score of 27: Marsha Sorter, Lanny Shea, and Lori Haddock; along with Ruth Nelson, Jeri Crawford, and Karen Poulsen.
Polly Dahlke, Donna Passey, and Julie Jones came in with a score of 30.
Summer is quickly coming to a close, so come join us for Ladies Day Golf on Wednesday mornings and enjoy the beautiful fall-like weather.
