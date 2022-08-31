ladies golf

Winners from left: Rachel Tarbet, Leslie Talbot, Rhonda Smith.

Fifteen women participated in Ladies Day on Wednesday, August 24 at the Montpelier Golf Course.

The Ladies split into five teams of three for the day’s “Bunker Down” scramble, where putts and balls hit out of the sand trap did not count towards each team’s final score.

