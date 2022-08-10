Winners from left: Rachel Tarbet, Rhonda Smith, Cindy Raymond
It was another beautiful summer day at the Montpelier Golf Course when the ladies league got together for their weekly play on August 3. Fourteen women showed up and played a regular scramble.
The winning team of Rachel Tarbet, Rhonda Smith, and Cindy Raymond finished with a score of 37.
Second place went to the team of Jana Hansen, Ruth Nelson, and Jeri Crawford with a score of 38.
The team of Abby Pugmire, Lori Haddock, Marsha Sorter, and Linda Arnell took third place with a score of 40.
The ladies meet at the Montpelier Golf Course every Wednesday morning at 9:30; any women golfers are invited to come and join the fun.
