Ladies golf

Winners from left: Rachel Tarbet, Rhonda Smith, Cindy Raymond

 submitted

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

It was another beautiful summer day at the Montpelier Golf Course when the ladies league got together for their weekly play on August 3. Fourteen women showed up and played a regular scramble.

The winning team of Rachel Tarbet, Rhonda Smith, and Cindy Raymond finished with a score of 37.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you