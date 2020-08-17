Three Clubs and a Putter was the scramble for the eleven women who arrived for Ladies’ Day on August 12. Decisions, decisions – yes, hard decisions – had to be made prior to heading onto the course. The women were only allowed to take three clubs and their putter in their golf bags today. Only three? Yes, only three! Which three? Your decision! What if I take the wrong ones? Consequences! You wanted your pitching wedge, Cindy? Then why did you bring your 9 iron??
Who made the best club choices? Rachel Tarbet, Leslie Talbot, and Jana Hansen did using their clubs to bring in a score of 34 to claim first place for this week. Pat Miller, Jill Kunz, Suzi Sneddon and Marsha Sortor made second place decisions with their club choices and finished with a 38. Do you think it was that silly 9 iron that kept Cindy Raymond, Debra Thacker, Connie Hymas, and McKenna Hyde from placing with their 39 score? Of course it was – it’s always the club’s fault!!!
Pat Miller also chipped-in on hole 8 to win the Chip-In Pot