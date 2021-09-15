September is here — along with a nip in the morning air! The fifteen women that arrived to participate in Ladies Day on September 1st decided it is time to move our starting time to 10:00 a.m. beginning next week to give the sun a little more time to warm up that nippy air.
The women split into 5 teams of three for today’s “Guess Your Score” scramble. Prior to beginning play each team had to ponder, make a ‘wild guess’, and then declare their ‘guess’. ‘Guess’ what – they all came pretty close to shooting their ‘guesses’. Ruth Nelson, Connie Hymas, and Jana Hansen became the winning team with a score of 40 missing their team ‘guess’ of 39 by one shot. Three teams missed their ‘guesses’ by two shots creating a three-way tie. The putt totals from those three teams broke the tie and determined the 2nd and 3rd place winners. Second place went to Nola Jones, Lori Haddock, and Karen Poulsen with 11 putts; while 12 putts put Marsha Sortor, Ericka Mecham Thompson, and Cyndie Birch into third.
There was no ‘second guessing’ the Chip-In on hole two which put the pot winnings into Judi Naylor’s pocket. Way to go, Judi!
The Ladies’ League held their Championship Tournament the week of August 18 – 25 with nine women taking part in the two flight tournament. In the second flight Marsha Sortor placed second with 117, and Karen Poulsen took first with 109. Erika Mecham Thompson also participated in the second flight. Rachel Tarbet, Judi Naylor, Polly Dahlke, and Leslie Talbot participated in the First or Championship Flight along with our winners. Second place winner Lori Haddock’s score of 93 was only one shot short of our first place winner and League Club Champion, Jana Hansen’s 92. Congratulations to Jana and all our winners!!!
Summer is quickly coming to a close so come join us for the last few weeks and remember we will start playing at 10:00 a.m. for the remainder of the season.
