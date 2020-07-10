Thirteen women participated in Ladies Day on July 8, 2020. They split into four teams and played the dreaded “Orange Ball Scramble” - with a pink ball!
In this scramble each team was given a pink golf ball which was used to play regular golf. The pink ball was rotated between all team members. While one member of the team played regular golf with the pink ball, the other team members played a scramble. The two scores were then added together for the total score.
The first team to finish play, Cindy Raymond, Nola Jones, Marsha Sortor and Jana Hansen, brought in a score of 89 and thought they were in the “pink” when the next two teams came in with scores of 95 and 100. However, when the last team in also had a score of 89, they had to share the day’s winnings with Polly Dahlke, Suzi Sneddon and Joyce Price.
McKenna Hyde was tickled “pink” when she started the day with a chip-in shot on hole #7 to win this week’s Chip-In Pot.