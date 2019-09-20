Ladies Golf

BRRRRRR! The eight women that came for Ladies Day on Wednesday, September 18, arrived shivering and dressed in layers. A few dressed like it could snow and one with no jacket at all. The day’s sunshine was beautiful but deceiving with the temperature a crisp 45 degrees. The women split into two teams to play the day’s scramble – PJs – reversed being “score Just Putts”. The women played a regular scramble, but only putts were counted for the day’s scores.
The winning team of Jana Hansen, Cindy Raymond, Connie Hymas, and Polly Dahlke had one putts on the first six holes and a no putt of hole 7 when Jana hit a chip in shot, and finished with one putts on the remaining two holes for a total score of 8. The other team of Jo Wamsley, Marsha Sorter, Lynda Hart, and Linda Arnell got off to a terrific start when Linda Arnell hit a chip in shot on their first hole for a no putt. They then one putted the next six holes, but they struggled on holes eight and nine and got two putts on both holes for a total score of 10.
The chip-ins of Linda Arnell and Jana Hansen gave each a share of the Chip-In winnings this week.
This Week’s Lesson Learned – Always get back in the golf cart if you need to back it out of the way of your team’s golf swings. One of the women learned this the hard way when she tried to back the golf cart out of the way by standing outside the cart and reaching in to push on the accelerator with her hand. She ended up on the ground, and her team (not seeing her get knocked over) wondered where she went before seeing her picking herself up off of the ground. We are happy to report that only her pride was hurt!